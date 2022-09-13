Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Verdigris at Beggs

BEGGS, Okla. — Our Friday Night Live Tailgate crew hits the road this week to Beggs where the Golden Demons will host Verdigris.

Beggs (1-1) is coming off of a 70-16 loss on the road at the hands of Rejoice Christian. Eagles senior quarterback Chance Wilson hung more than 500 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns on the Golden Demon defense.

The game served as payback for the Eagles whose only regular season loss last season came against Beggs who scored 74 points in that meeting.

Verdigris (2-0) is coming off of two-consecutive blowout wins against Sperry and Catoosa respectively. Senior running back Mason Mittasch rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns last week in the Catoosa game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Join the 2 News Oklahoma crew before the game for our Friday Night Live Tailgate pregame show starting at 6 p.m.

