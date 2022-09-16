Photos: Friday Night Live Tailgate at Beggs (Week 3)
The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.
The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live crew broadcasts live from Beggs as the Golden Demons host Verdigris in our Week 3 Game of the Week. Sept. 16, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma