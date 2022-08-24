Friday Night Live: When is our live show coming to your school?

TULSA, Okla. — Throughout the high school football season, 2 News Oklahoma will be putting on a live broadcast from some of Green Country's biggest games.

Friday Night Live will bring our crew featuring Karen Larsen, Mike Collier and Cayden McFarland out to local schools to put a spotlight on the people and players in the area.

We're inviting fans to come out and show their support for their team at the live show starting at 6 p.m. We'll have games and giveaways for fans to participate in ahead of kickoff.

Here is the schedule for Friday Night Live where we'll be making appearances at two local schools (subject to change):

Aug. 26: Sand Springs at Sapulpa, Lincoln Christian at Holland Hall

Sept. 2: Union at Broken Arrow, Owasso at Jenks

Sept. 9: Jenks at Union, Owasso at Broken Arrow

Sept. 16: Verdigris at Beggs, Collinsville at Bartlesville

Sept. 23: Union at Owasso, Lincoln Christian at Berryhill

Owasso, Lincoln Christian at Berryhill Sept. 30: Grove at Claremore, Oologah at Wagoner

Oct. 7: McAlester at Coweta, Edison vs. Bishop Kelley

Oct. 13: Broken Arrow at Bixby

Oct. 21: Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, Grove at Collinsville

Oct. 28: Broken Arrow at Jenks, Bartlesville at Muskogee

Nov. 4: Claremore at Collinsville, Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska

