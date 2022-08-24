Friday Night Live: When is our live show coming to your school?

TULSA, Okla. — Throughout the high school football season, 2 News Oklahoma will be putting on a live broadcast from some of Green Country's biggest games.
Friday Night Live will bring our crew featuring Karen Larsen, Mike Collier and Cayden McFarland out to local schools to put a spotlight on the people and players in the area.
We're inviting fans to come out and show their support for their team at the live show starting at 6 p.m. We'll have games and giveaways for fans to participate in ahead of kickoff.
Here is the schedule for Friday Night Live where we'll be making appearances at two local schools (subject to change):
- Aug. 26: Sand Springs at Sapulpa, Lincoln Christian at Holland Hall
- Sept. 2: Union at Broken Arrow, Owasso at Jenks
- Sept. 9: Jenks at Union, Owasso at Broken Arrow
- Sept. 16: Verdigris at Beggs, Collinsville at Bartlesville
- Sept. 23: Union at Owasso, Lincoln Christian at Berryhill
- Sept. 30: Grove at Claremore, Oologah at Wagoner
- Oct. 7: McAlester at Coweta, Edison vs. Bishop Kelley
- Oct. 13: Broken Arrow at Bixby
- Oct. 21: Muskogee at Booker T. Washington, Grove at Collinsville
- Oct. 28: Broken Arrow at Jenks, Bartlesville at Muskogee
- Nov. 4: Claremore at Collinsville, Rejoice Christian at Pawhuska
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter