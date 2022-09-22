Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Union at Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Week 4 of the high school season features another heavyweight matchup in Class 6A Division I.

Our Friday Night Live Tailgate crew will head to Owasso as the Rams host the Union Redhawks on Friday night.

The Rams (1-2) are aiming for their second win on the season, looking to build on their Week 2 win over Broken Arrow. Owasso narrowly lost by a touchdown to Jenks in Week 1 and suffered a blowout loss in Week 0 to Division I newbies Bixby.

Union (3-0) looks to keep their undefeated season going, and take down three of Green County's "Big Five" 6AI schools after convincing wins over Broken Arrow and Jenks in Weeks 1 and 2. The matchup with Owasso marks the first district game for the two programs this season.

Union beat Owasso 10-7 in overtime in last season's meeting.

The Friday Night Tailgate starts live coverage in Owasso at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

