Photos: Friday Night Live Tailgate in Owasso (Week 4)
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew broadcasts live from Owasso High School as the Rams host Union in Week 4's Game of the Week. Sept. 23, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma