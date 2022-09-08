Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Jenks at Union in Backyard Bowl rivalry

TULSA, Okla. — Week 2's Friday Night Live Game of the Week keeps our crew in Tulsa at Union High School's recently completed stadium.

Union hosts Jenks Friday in the latest edition of the Backyard Bowl which will set one of these teams apart from the other in the battle for Class 6A Division I supremacy.

The Redhawks (2-0) are coming off a decisive 28-7 win on the road against Broken Arrow (0-2) in Week 1. The Trojans (2-0) held off Owasso 14-7 at home last week.

It's the first time the two rivals enter their rivalry game undefeated since 2016. Jenks beat Union in the regular season and again in the playoffs last season.

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew will be on-site for our live 6 p.m. show.

