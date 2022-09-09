Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Photos: Friday Night Live Tailgate at Union (Week 2)

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.

IMG_6326.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_6309.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_6310.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_6308.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_6312.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_6311.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_6313.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma BE382497-E885-48F3-8008-866BE38C7B32.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma IMG_6314.jpg The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Photos: Friday Night Live Tailgate at Union (Week 2)

close-gallery
  • IMG_6326.jpg
  • IMG_6309.jpg
  • IMG_6310.jpg
  • IMG_6308.jpg
  • IMG_6312.jpg
  • IMG_6311.jpg
  • IMG_6313.jpg
  • BE382497-E885-48F3-8008-866BE38C7B32.jpg
  • IMG_6314.jpg

Share

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next