Photos: Friday Night Live Tailgate at Union (Week 2)

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

The Friday Night Live Tailgate crew came out to Union High School for the Backyard Bowl rivalry game between Union and Jenks. Sept. 9, 2022. 2 News Oklahoma

Prev 1 / Ad Next