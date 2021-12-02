Drake makes courtside appearance at Oklahoma City Thunder game

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rap superstar Drake dropped into Oklahoma City on Wednesday night to sit courtside at the Paycom Center.

The avid NBA fan watched as fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 39 points in the Thunder's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets.

“We know each other, being from the same city, SGA said after the game. "He loves hoops, I love music."

SGA and Lou Dort — another Canadian Thunder player — made sure to stop and greet Drake on the court.

Drake is a regular attendee of Toronto Raptors games, as well as matchups between top teams in the league such as the Warriors, Nets and Lakers, making Wednesday night's appearance in front of two struggling squads a surprise for fans.

