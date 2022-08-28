Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Zoodles with Pesto and Beans

TULSA, Okla. — Zoodles

What are zoodles? Zoodles are zucchini noodles! Zoodles are a great alternative to conventional pasta. Low in calories and carbohydrate but high in fibers and nutrients, use zoodles as you would any other string pasta. You can find a spiralizer (zoodler maker) for about $10.

Zoodles can be served hot or cold. To serve them hot, either roast them in the oven or quickly steam them in the microwave.

Top zoodles with your favorite pasta sauce, pesto, chopped fresh herbs, other sliced veggies, cooked beans, etc.

Here’s a delicious pesto we made in a previous segment that would be delicious on zoodles: https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/shape-your-future-healthy-kitchen-spring-onion-pesto

