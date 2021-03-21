Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spring Onion Pesto

TULSA, Okla — Spring Onion Pesto
Yield: 1 ½ Cups
12 servings
Serving size 2 tablespoons
Ingredients:
3 bunches green onion (tops only, no white)
2 cups spinach (packed tightly)
1 cup walnuts
6 cloves garlic, peeled
3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.
2. Add walnuts to small baking sheet lined with foil. Bake for 5-10 minutes, or until fragrant.
3. Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
Variations: Cilantro and Cumin; Parsley and Lemon; Mint
Cost: $7.96 for entire recipe, $2.65 per ½ cup serving
