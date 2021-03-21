Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spring Onion Pesto

TULSA, Okla — Spring Onion Pesto

Yield: 1 ½ Cups

12 servings

Serving size 2 tablespoons

Ingredients:

3 bunches green onion (tops only, no white)

2 cups spinach (packed tightly)

1 cup walnuts

6 cloves garlic, peeled

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.

2. Add walnuts to small baking sheet lined with foil. Bake for 5-10 minutes, or until fragrant.

3. Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Variations: Cilantro and Cumin; Parsley and Lemon; Mint

Cost: $7.96 for entire recipe, $2.65 per ½ cup serving

