Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spring Onion Pesto

items.[0].videoTitle
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spring Onion Pesto
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 14:19:24-04

TULSA, Okla — Spring Onion Pesto

Yield: 1 ½ Cups

12 servings

Serving size 2 tablespoons

Ingredients:

3 bunches green onion (tops only, no white)

2 cups spinach (packed tightly)

1 cup walnuts

6 cloves garlic, peeled

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F.

2. Add walnuts to small baking sheet lined with foil. Bake for 5-10 minutes, or until fragrant.

3. Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Variations: Cilantro and Cumin; Parsley and Lemon; Mint

Cost: $7.96 for entire recipe, $2.65 per ½ cup serving

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7