Tulsa Public Schools opens 2nd enrollment window for 2021-2022 school year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools announced its second enrollment window for the 2021-2022 school year will be held Monday, April 26 through Friday, May 28.

For a second year, TPS officials said they are offering an improved enrollment system for all 77 of the district’s neighborhood schools, magnet schools, and district-authorized charter schools.

Enrollment is open for pre-kindergarten through 12th grades, and Tulsa children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for the district’s free full-day pre-kindergarten programs.

“If you missed the enrollment window in January and February or are new to Tulsa, you still have a chance to enroll in Tulsa Public Schools for the 2021-2022 school year,” Superintendent Deborah A. Gist said. “Our schools offer a range of learning experiences that meet the needs of every child, and the enrollment period is an opportunity for parents to explore the options available to them throughout our district.”

Parents must complete the 2021-2022 enrollment if their student:

Wants to enroll in a neighborhood school that is not their home school

Is currently on a transfer at any district school and wants to attend another school

Wants to enroll in any magnet school

Is in 5th or 6th grade looking for middle school options that may or may not include their neighborhood schools

Is in 8th grade looking for high school options that may or may not include their neighborhood schools

Wants to enroll in Tulsa Virtual Academy, including those who are currently enrolled in Tulsa Virtual Academy

Will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and wants to attend pre-kindergarten

Students who do not need to complete the 2021-2022 enrollment process include students who:

Want to attend the school they matched with in the first enrollment window

Are currently on a transfer at any district school who want to stay at their school

Only want to attend their neighborhood school

Currently attend pre-kindergarten students and want to remain at their current school of enrollment

For more information about the enrollment process, click here.

