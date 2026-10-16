The Problem Solvers help new homeowner with unusual water bill dispute

TULSA, Okla. — New Tulsa homeowner Steven Bianchi expected a lower cost of living when he moved from California. Bianchi said affordability and the area’s recreational opportunities were among the reasons he chose Tulsa.

He did not expect a $366 water bill tied to usage before he established service at his Brookside home.

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He told 2 News Oklahoma when he contacted the city to set up water service, he was told he would have to take responsibility for water used after the previous owner closed her account a month before he opened his account.

“One major thing that I did not expect was my water bill when I’m not even here, not living here,” Bianchi said.

He told 2 News Oklahoma the amount had not yet been calculated when he opened the account, leaving him unsure how much he would owe.

When the bill arrived, it totaled $366 which included 15,000 gallons of water, according to Bianchi, that went through his meter during the month between when the previous own moved out and he moved in.

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Bianchi said his real estate agent had a plumber repair a leaking toilet during the gap between the previous owner ending service and his opening an account. He believed water service to the property should have been shut off during that period.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a toilet with a minor leak can send 6,000 to 9,000 gallons of water a month through a meter. Larger leaks can run even more water through a meter.

Bianchi shared emails with 2 News Oklahoma showing he had disputed the charge with the City’s utility department. When that didn't resolve the situation, he contacted the Problem Solvers. After 2 News Oklahoma contacted the City about his concerns, officials conducted another review.

City of Tulsa response

“After further review, the City could not determine who was using water at the property while it was vacant, and the decision has been made not to bill the current owner for that usage. We understand the importance of clear communication when setting up utilities — and when there are questions about situations like this — and we appreciate the patience and understanding from the owner as we’ve worked to sort out the discrepancy.”

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

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