Limited parking options for 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News found a few businesses around Southern Hills which plan to rent out their parking spots for $20, $25, and $30 a day, but here aren't many spots available. You will find many signs like "don't park here" if you go to the PGA. For some, that begs the question, "how am I going to get here?"

Tee shots, putts, and parking spots — They make up the big trifecta in T- town this week.

"This is kind of a trial run," Craig Kramer said.

It's one he is not about to miss. So, Kramer spent time mapping out his plan to get here, like where to park and where to walk.

Being a practice day at Southern Hills, Kramer lucked out and found a fairly close parking spot. He only had to walk the distance of seven or so fairways.

"If I couldn't find parking around here, I was going to use Uber," Kramer said. "I might do that Thursday and weather permitting on Sunday."

Using Uber is highly recommended by PGA organizers since they're not running shuttles, and paid parking is very limited, with about 8,000 fans expected every day when championship play starts this Thursday.

"I'm not the only one going to take Uber or Lyft or whatever," Kramer said.

But what about folks driving in from out of town for a day, fans like Howard Schlange from Kansas.

Schlange emailed 2 News asking, "I'm driving in from Independence, just exactly where am I supposed to park my car so I can go to the tournament? I bought an any day ticket and hope to come to Tulsa on Friday to watch some of the players that I grew up watching on TV in person."

Another option Schlange might consider is catching a Tulsa Transit bus for less than four bucks a day. You can pay to park in a lot close to the downtown station then catch a bus to a stop near Southern Hills. Download the Tulsa Transit app to quickly pay for your ride back and forth to the station and your nearby parked car.

As for Kramer, he's dusting off his Uber app while leaving the driving and the parking to someone else.

"I had my car towed once because I didn't park where I was supposed to," he said. "So, I make sure I don't do that again."

And remember the lesson Kramer learned. If you park where you're not supposed to, it could get very expensive. If you get towed, it could cost up to $300 to get your vehicle back.

For information about the Tulsa Transit's new mobile fare app called GoPass, click here. To learn about the Tulsa Transit's SPOT app that tracks buses in real time, click here.

