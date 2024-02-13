How to make sure you are not overcharged on electricity

TULSA, Okla. — Flip a switch, and of course, you expect the light to come on.

No doubt, most of the time, the electricity that runs through power lines, either overhead, or underground, is sometimes taken for granted, until you lose it, to your home.

“They did us wrong,” Pat said when she called to say they lost their power, for a short time, over what they call a mistaken address.

Pat said they faced extra charges because their account apparently got mixed up with a neighbor, who was behind in their payments.

But Pat said when they called PSO, they were somewhat shocked by the response.

“And they’re acting like we did something wrong, we didn’t do nothing.”

So the Problem Solvers contacted PSO about Pat’s situation. And they acted quickly.

“We understand the customer’s concerns,” PSO told us, without getting into specifics. “We have reviewed the records and have made appropriate adjustments. We have reached out to the customer to explain the situation.”

Great news, Pat said, but she told us it should have been easy enough to figure out right off the bat.

“You can just look at our record and see that we pay our bill every month on automatic pay.”

From now on, Pat said they won’t automatically take their power, for granted.

If you have reason to question any of your utility bills, the Problem Solvers researched ways to resolve it.



First, know your contract terms and billing rates.

When you notice an error, call the customer service line on your bill right away.

Take note of the time of your call and the name of the representative you speak with.

If that rep can't help you, ask politely to speak to a supervisor.

Remember to ask for confirmation of the correction and writing.

Additional steps you may want to take, depending on the type of bill you're disputing, include:

If you've received a cutoff notice because of what you think is an error, state that you're disputing the bill (both over the phone and in writing).

Pay the undisputed part of the bill.

Request a meter reading for water and power disputes.

Request a meter accuracy test.

Follow up every phone call with a written letter to the company, confirming what you were told by the representative and the steps that'll be taken.

Make sure you sign and date the letter before you mail it.

Make copies of your letters and save them for your records.

Be sure to cooperate in resolving the dispute, by supplying additional information requested.

If you still have issues, you can file a complaint with the Corporation Commission.

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

