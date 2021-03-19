Fraud alert almost kept couple from saving their family home

TULSA, Okla. — A fraud alert on their savings account kept them from saving their family home.

Raymond Harris was a veteran of the Army and served during Vietnam. Years later, on wooded land in Okmulgee County, Raymond's son and daughter-in-law would move into his single-story home.

READ MORE: Green Country couple fears losing home, fraud alert freezes money

Derrick and Susan cared for his ailing dad for more than two years. Before Raymond passed away he left them the house. But then came a financial shock.

For years, Derrick and Susan used a Green Dot savings account. They had nearly $2,200 in it, which would go toward some of the mortgage payments and the fees for transferring Raymond's house into their names.

But a few days before Christmas, Susan said they received a fraud alert. So, they locked the account. Still, the money went missing. For weeks, as Susan worked relentlessly to get their hands on their much-needed cash, they were missing mortgage payments and about to lose Derrick's cherished family home.

"It's his life, and this is part of his family and heritage," Susan said. "It's not just a place we're crashing. It's part of his life."

So, the KJRH Problem Solvers got in touch with a Green Dot representative who promised to look into the situation. It wasn't long until the money was back in Susan and Derrick's account. A few days later, they had a check in hand for that $2,200.

Now, the couple have the money they need to help save their home and a father's memory.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --