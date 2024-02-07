Beware of scammers as tax season approaches

TULSA, Okla. — One of the more convincing schemes on the IRS Dirty Dozen List of tax scams, involves emails, texts, or phone calls, trying to talk a tax filer into setting up an online IRS account.

Chris told 2 News, “Someone called to advise me it’s a good idea to set up an online account with the IRS, in order to get the fastest refund possible. Not sure if that’s a good idea.”

The IRS said it can be a good idea, in some cases, and those accounts are legit, but said be careful when giving the information needed to set up such an account to a third party, especially if they initiate contact.

That’s almost always the sign of a scam. They can use that info to steal a refund before it goes to the right person.

Be careful with any tax preparer, especially those who aren’t qualified, and are just trying to rip people off even after meeting face to face, and eventually report them.

“But the thing I want people to understand though, is that even though they may get in trouble for being a fraudulent tax preparer, you’re the one who’s going to get stuck with the bill,” Clay Sanford, with the IRS warned.

The IRS wants taxpayers to beware of criminals, who said they want to help with your taxes, but who are only out to steal money and even identity.

Anyone that falls victim to a tax scam should report it immediately by filling out form 14242.

