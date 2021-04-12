2 Works for You viewers help scam victim who lost $1,600

TULSA, Okla. — Take a stroll up this driveway in rural Tulsa County, a path of gravel and grass, and you'll find Delores Stowers on oxygen, fighting cancer, and sitting on the porch of her trailer house, the home she's about to lose to the bank.

"The Lord has told me he's holding my hand because that way we can't let go," Stowers said.

But Stowers said keeping the faith can sometimes feel like a fight, especially as she watches neighbors put up a tent where she'll stay and sleep for a while after her repossessed trailer is towed away.

Faith means fighting. Stowers believes when the future looks bleak, times seem desperate, and the days are dark.

Delores remembers how it all started. The day before last Thanksgiving at her part-time, seasonal job, she began battling for every breath she would take.

After being rushed to the hospital, the doctor broke the devastating news that cancer was attacking her lungs.

"I've got a good doctor that's working with me," Stowers said. "We're keeping me alive."

But on a limited fixed income on Social Security, the trailer became more than she could handle.

Since she owns the land and has a water spicket and an electrical connection, Stowers thought she'd buy a small $800 RV she found on Facebook with Ebay giftcards as required by the alleged seller to live in after her trailer home was repossessed. But it was a scam in which she eventually lost $1,600, nearly all the cash she had left.

Even though she knows her money is gone, Stowers decided she had to warn others even as she may move into a tent.

"I didn't do this for handouts," she said. "I'm not that kind of person. I try to help people."

But Stowers may never have to move into that tent, thanks to some 2 Works for You viewers who called the Problem Solvers, saying they want to help. The viewers said they don't want a scammer to have the last word on how Delores lives her life.

While there are many, most of those viewers want to remain anonymous.

For example, one viewer told 2 Works for You, "As a widow with two children, I can't buy her an RV, but I would like to donate $1,000. My mother lost her battle to lung cancer, and being her caretaker for many years, I know how expensive medical care can be."

Others want to donate money too as another viewer sets up a GoFundMe account for Stowers.

"I appreciate them very much," Stowers said. "It's surprising."

After the dark, Stowers believes comes the dawn. Not knowing what the future holds, she said she'll take it day by day, prayer by prayer, and miracle by miracle.

"It shows God's working for us, that there are people out there that are willing to help people," Stowers said.

The bank had told Stowers she had to be out of the trailer by Sunday, April 11. But now, he's been told the trailer will be moved out at the end of the week.

