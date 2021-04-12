Newly-filed House Concurrent Resolution challenges Biden gun executive orders

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, in the House, and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, in the Senate was filed House Concurrent Resolution 1004 today. The resolution declares Pres. Biden and his administration's recent executive actions addressing gun violence as unconstitutional.

“For the current administration to make the statement that POTUS ‘will not wait for Congress to act...’ is an insult to all Americans,” said Rep. Steagall. “It underscores how little regard the administration has for the United States Constitution, in particular ignoring the constitutionally-defined separation of powers, and how they have taken no notice of the innumerable rights secured by the Constitution."

HCR 1004 states that Pres. Biden's executive action, issued last week, defines measures that are in direct violation of the First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Ninth, and Tenth Amendments to the Constitution of the United States, as well as Article I, Section 1, and Article II, Section 3, and is thus declared unconstitutional.

“As the authors of the nation’s first-ever Anti-Red Flag Act, I’m honored to join Rep. Steagall in our continued fight to protect the people’s rights,” said Dahm. “This is especially important as we see the Biden administration pushing for measures like red flag laws that violate numerous provisions of the Bill of Rights. As elected officials, we have a duty to interpose when the feds try to violate the rights of our citizens.”

If passed, HCR 1004 will then be delivered to the Pres. Biden, Patrick Leahy, the President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Merrick B. Garland, the Attorney General of the United States, and each member of the Oklahoma Congressional delegation.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --