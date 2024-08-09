POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Two local athletes champion a winning perspective

TULSA, Okla — Throughout the Olympics, we've heard stories of athletes who spend their lives striving for gold.

This is the story of a Tulsa man who became an athlete due to unexpected events later in life. His champion perspective is Positively Oklahoma.

John Rutledge met his match over the last six months on the tennis court. With the encouragement of his coach, he discovered new sports, a new perspective, and a new way of life.

"It sounds terrible, but I'm glad this happened. No, not really, but it just changed my life so much, in a lot of good ways," said Rutledge.

A different sport, the 2019 Bedlam football game, changed his life. "It kind of put Bedlam to a different meaning."

He felt the first pangs of pain while grilling at a tailgate.

"I had what they call a Popliteal Aneurysm blood clot in the artery, so they rushed me back to Tulsa, and they did multiple surgeries, but nothing was working, and they came in and said they were going to amputate," said Rutledge.

Post-surgery depression sunk in. "It was the end of the world right afterward for me, but then things came around," said Rutledge.

The game-changer? The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

"I don't know what would have happened if I didn't find this place," said Rutledge.

The Center, as it's called, is the only adaptive recreational facility in the region. The 75,000 square-foot space serves individuals with physical challenges from age 6 to end-of-life.

Rutledge came here for a support group but uncovered a lot more.

"I saw what they had available and signed up for basketball. From then on, I couldn't stop coming; it was a blessing," said Rutledge.

The 71-year-old hadn't played sports since childhood now a he's multi-sport athlete. "Four sports! I play tennis, softball, wheelchair basketball, and pickleball!"

He said Coach Anthony Meadows got him back in the game, "He's phenomenal. He's hard, he can push, and he tries whatever he can to get the best out of you physically and mentally."

Meadows coaches most of the sports at The Center—a dream job at a place that gave him a fresh start.

"I learned about The Center the first year I was paralyzed, which was in 1993. For me to come back in 2001 and be hired as the Adaptive Sports Coordinator, it's a full circle because the old Adaptive Sports Coordinator is the one who got me out and about in the world," said Meadows.

In turn Meadows inspired countless others, like John.

"To know that no matter how bad the situation is—no matter how bad it is right now, it will get better. I have that thought process that this is not the end all be all, and I can go to the next step," said Meadows.

This isn't just recreational play. Some Center athletes compete on the worldwide stage.

"We're also a wheelchair basketball Paralympic training site and a wheelchair powerlifting training site for the Paralympics," said Meadows.

The "Center Twisters," which Rutledge plays for, compete across the nation. "We'll be traveling to Nebraska for the Wheelchair World Series," said Meadows.

First baseman Rutledge can't wait. He said thanks to the friends he's made here, he's learned to field what life's thrown at him and found courage, a competitive edge, and a reason to smile.

When 2 News Anchor Julie Chin asked if he had any plans to add more sports, John said, "Well, that's a good question because the other day, ice hockey came out to The Center. I did try the sleds but, but I think I'll just stop where I'm at; my wife will kill me if I start adding more sports."

For now, you'll find him on the practice courts, doing what he loves and achieving it with his winning attitude.

"It's not the end of the world when something does happen to you. There is another way of life," said Rutledge.

