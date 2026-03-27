‘TAKE A TREASURE’: Tulsa teacher builds Oklahoma’s first Little Free Box of Happy

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa metro is home to around 50 registered Little Free Libraries, but one local teacher has put a new spin on the popular boxes to create what is believed to be the first of its kind in Oklahoma.



“A joy shared is a joy doubled!” said Heidi Teator.



Located at East 16th Street and South Gary Avenue,Teator’s "Little Free Box of Happy" is designed for people to take a treasure and leave a treasure.

“It’s really sweet!” said Teator.

KJRH

Teator, a second-grade Tulsa Public Schools teacher who has gone by the nickname "Miss Happy" for about four years, started the sidewalk surprise around the new year.



"It’s called The Little Free Box of Happy, because I wanted people to come by and enjoy the little things that are in there," Teator said.

Teator, who is also an artist, hand-painted the box and assembled a full diorama inside, complete with a little tree house and fairy lights. It did not take long for the community to catch on.

KJRH

"It is packed all the time. I find new things in there are new things in there all the time," Teator said.

The box holds dozens of items designed to delight, ranging from seashells and stickers to toy cars and coffee coupons. The items are free for anyone to take.

"The disco balls are my favorite thing in there," Teator said, looking through the collection.

KJRH

She recently saw a father and his two children stop their truck to visit the box. The children picked out items, went back to their truck to find something to leave in return, and then departed.

"It was so sweet. Watching it made me a little teary," Teator said.

The Little Free Box of Happy is inspired by the Worldwide Sidewalk Joy Project, an initiative that began in Oregon and has spread to hundreds of boxes around the globe.

"This is actually the only one in Oklahoma. The only one registered with the Sidewalk Joy Installation," Teator said.

Teator hopes to change that by adding more boxes in Green Country. "I would love to collaborate with other artists; there is so much talent in Tulsa and so many awesome places. I just want to paint the town happy," Teator said.

For Teator, the motivation behind the project is simple.

"I love seeing people smile. I love making people happy, that's why I did it," Teator said.

Proving sometimes the best things in life are free.

You can find The Little Free Box of Happy at 1548 S. Gary Ave Tulsa, OK 74104. Anyone looking to collaborate with Teator on a new box can reach her on Instagram at @heidiyvette3. You can find out more about the Worldwide Sidewalk Joy Project here.

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

