Something new brewing for Oklahoma’s Troy Aikman

TULSA, Okla. — Football legend Troy Aikman spent the day in Tulsa for the Oklahoma launch of his Eight Elite Light Lager.

"I love Tulsa. I always thought that if I moved back to Oklahoma, Tulsa would be where I'd live," said Troy Aikman.

The football great turned broadcaster is now a brewmaster, spotted at McNellie’s with something new on tap for Oklahoma: his Eight Elite Light Lager.

"It's 90 calories, 2.6 carbs, 100% organic grains, and we don't add any syrups, sugars, sweeteners, corn, rice, any of the adjuncts, or cheap fillers that so many of the other beers add. So, it truly is a better-for-you beer. And the best part about it is that it tastes like a beer," said Aikman.

Aikman founded the company and said he's had a hand in it every step of the way.

"On the can itself, it says no shortcuts, no excuses, and that's kind of been my mantra throughout my life," he said.

Eight is a nod to the number 8 jersey Aikman wore while leading the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships. Aikman launched the beer in Texas two years ago, and now Oklahomans don't have to cross the Red River for it.

The Sooner state is the second state to get Eight. "I love this state; it's meant so much to me; it has shaped me in so many ways," said Aikman.

Aikman moved to Henryetta, Oklahoma, when he was 12. "It was a culture shock. I was a city kid in southern California, then we were living 7 miles outside of town on a dirt road on 200 acres, and we had a working farm. None of it was easy, but it really forged this spirit for me that allowed me to go on to achieve a lot of the things that I did. I don't know if that would have been possible had I not moved to Oklahoma," said Aikman.

In 1980, Aikman first took the field for the Henryetta Hens as Quarterback. He came to Tulsa quite often back then.

"Whenever it was time to go back to school shopping, whenever I needed athletic gear, I was in Tulsa. Woodland Hills Mall was our spot. Dates, if you wanted to go to a good restaurant, while there were good restaurants in Henryetta, there were better choices up here in Tulsa," said Aikman.

Aikman went on to play for the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to UCLA. He tells a fun story about how Coach Barry Switzer helped him get a job with a beer distributor that summer.

"I was at OU for two years, '84 and '85, and then in the summer of '86, I was transferring to UCLA. Summer had just begun, and Barry called me and said hey, I don't know if you have a summer job, but I have a buddy who has a beer distributorship in Tulsa, and I got you an interview set up tomorrow if you want to take it. So I was always amazed by that because I figured he would offer it to someone who was going to be playing for Oklahoma. I was already leaving, but I went and got the job and worked there all summer," said Aikman.

Little did Aikman know that would someday lead to this full-circle moment, which is another reason Aikman is pouring all he can into Eight.

"It's about community. I think back to all the great moments in my life, and most would think athletic achievements and championships, and certainly those are true, but also just time with family and friends that were able to enjoy a beer. And so I think beer brings people together. It certainly has in my life," said Aikman.

You can learn more about Eight, including where to find it here: https://eightbeer.com/.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.