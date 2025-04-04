Skydiving 98-year-old surprised by 'best birthday' yet

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsan who dedicated nearly a century to service is spending his golden years as a beacon of hospitality.

"I'm an Airport Ambassador," said Bob McKim.

McKim has volunteered at the information desk at Tulsa International Airport for decades—the Tulsa native is there to help and spread kindness. And having just turned 98, he knows a thing or two.

His best advice:

Don't quit doing anything. Stay busy, don't retire and sit on your keester.

McKim dedicated his life to service. A WWII and Korean War veteran and retired command sergeant major, he served 20 years with the Tulsa Police Department and 15 with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

"I still can't quit working. I've lost three wives and a girlfriend; I can't look at the four walls of my house very long; I've got to get out," said McKim.

So, he took up his volunteer post in the baggage claim at Tulsa International Airport 21 years ago and has no planned departure soon.

He told 2 News Anchor Julie Chin, "The best part about working here is the great people. All the guys give me a hard time, but I love all of them."

McKim has a special connection to airports. "I just love the sky," he said. He used to have his pilot's license but now he skydives instead.

"I'm a skydiver. My son doesn't like it- he thinks it's crazy!" said McKim.

McKim has done it a handful of times. It's a hobby he took up at 91. "The guy in front of me jumped. He was 104. I hope the good lord lets me live to be 100. I will go then; I don't care what the weather is. I'm going to jump on my birthday," said McKim.

He plans to mark his 98th birthday the same way. He's just waiting for the wind to die down.

In the meantime, turning 98 brought a windfall of kindness. Starting with a family birthday dinner. "A big steak dinner, and what was so funny about it was my son asked for the check, and the waitress said the meal was paid for. I have no idea who paid for it, but that was great!" said McKim.

His "Airport family" surprised him with a celebration, too. There was cake, candles, and lots of love in person and in a viral social media post that led to hundreds of birthday wishes. "I was shocked!" said McKim as he blew out his candles.

A heartfelt tribute to a man whose life of adventure has landed him at the perfect place at the perfect time.

"That's the best birthday I've ever had!" said McKim.

In addition to volunteering at the airport, McKim says he is involved with three other organizations. He is one of 150 Airport Ambassadors. CLICK to learn more about the program.

