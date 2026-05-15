ROUTE 66: Two 100-year-old neighbors leading Tulsa's Capitol Cruise Guinness world record attempt

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Morris Neighbors and Betty Lee Jones have lived a combined two centuries. On May 30, 2026, they'll lead thousands of cars down the Mother Road in a Guinness World Records attempt for the largest classic car parade ever.

The Capitol Cruise is set for May 30, and among the 5 to 10 centenarians expected to help lead the parade are these two neighbors — both 100 years old, living just across the street from each other in Skiatook.

Morris Neighbors: World War II hero, community servant, world traveler

Morris Neighbors is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.

"I’m 100 years and almost 6 months," Neighbors said.

The Oklahoma native served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

"North of Okinawa in April 1945 we were hit by a kamikaze which put our ship out of commission, and I suffered a minor injury during that — it was not a major life-threatening injury, but it was enough for a purple heart," Neighbors said.

He came home, went to college, got married and had 5 children. His family has since grown considerably.

"I have 7 grandchildren, 6 of them married makes 13, now I have 18 great grandchildren," Neighbors said.

Neighbors built a career as a coach, educator, and vocational rehabilitation professional. In retirement, his life of service continued as a deacon and as a member of the Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma, a group that took him around the world.

"With that group I've been to Australia, we sang in the Sydney Opera House, I've been to Russia, we went to the Olympics," Neighbors said.

He still drives — mostly to church and the café — though his range has its limits.

"I don't drive out of town — that's because my kids won't let me," Neighbors said.

For the Capitol Cruise, a friend will be doing the driving.

"A friend has an antique car that he's going to drive and I'll be riding in it," Neighbors said.

Betty Lee Jones: Born in Broken Arrow, still going strong

Just across the street from Mr. Neighbors lives Betty Lee Jones, born in Broken Arrow on March 25, 1926. She celebrated her own centennial birthday recently — and Mr. Neighbors was there.

"I'm 100 going on 101," Jones said.

The mother of 4 now has 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She and her husband ran Jones Furniture and Hardware Store in Skiatook, and her husband also served in public office.

"My husband was mayor for a while and I met lots of governors which I never thought would happen to me," Jones said.

When asked about her secret to a long and happy life, Jones kept it simple.

"Just staying positive!" Jones said.

She is looking forward to her role in the parade — and has already been thinking about the details.

"I'm very surprised that I even get to do it," Jones said.

"I'm hoping we can wave at the people that we know!" Jones said. And she’s even perfected her wave.

Side-by-side neighbors, side-by-side in history

The two centenarians share more than a street. When 2 News Anchor Julie Chin asked, "What's in the water that we have two neighbors that are 100 years old?”

Jones replied, “ I don't like water! Do you?”

Neighbors laughed and added,“We don't drink the water!"

Both centenarians have been in parades before, but the Capitol Cruise represents something new — a Guinness World Records attempt for the largest classic car parade ever held.

"I think it's wonderful," Jones said.

For Neighbors, the event carries personal meaning beyond the record books.

"It gives me something else to do and something else to be proud of," Neighbors said.

Century-old Oklahomans riding on a century-old road, making history one more time.

Centenarians of Oklahoma helped coordinate the 100-year-olds leading Tulsa's Route 66 Capitol Cruise. More information about the May 30, 2026 event is available here.

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