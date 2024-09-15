POSITVELY OKLAHOMA: Spookysaurs scaring up smiles

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — We are over a month from Halloween, but the "Spookysaurs" are already scaring up smiles in a Broken Arrow neighborhood!

The Rawsome Dinosaur House is well known for its dinosaur-themed holiday displays. 2 News Anchor Julie Chin featured them around Independence Day in Positively Oklahoma. That "dino-mite" display came down after the holiday weekend, but the owner, Leslie Breedlove, brought it back this Friday, posting on Facebook, "Happy Friday the 13th, everyone! It's officially Spookysaur Season!"

Nearly two dozen inflatable Halloween-themed dinosaurs are currently in the yard, and Breedlove tells Julie that she plans to add three more on Sunday.

You can check them out at 500 West Albuquerque Street in Broken Arrow every night from about 5 pm to 10 pm, weather permitting.

To learn more about the backstory of this display, check out our previous Positively Oklahoma story.

