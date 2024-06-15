Positively Oklahoma Update: Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Tour On Track

TULSA, Okla. — We have the dates for the annual Tulsa Garden Railroad Club tour, which we have previously featured in Positively Oklahoma.

Tulsa Garden Railroad Tour on track for weekend return

The event, which used to be a Father's Day weekend tradition, moved to September a few years ago due to the wild weather this time of year.

The 2024 tour will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15.

The club tells 2 News that this will be the biggest yet, with 10 backyard displays around Tulsa and one near Dewey. The club combines G-gauge trains and fabulous gardens.

The 2024 tour guide is now available for $10.

It contains the addresses of all the displays and detailed information about each one, ensuring you're fully prepared to make the most of your visit. It is admission for one family and helps fund the club.

Learn more about the club and the tour here.

