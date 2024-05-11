Positively Oklahoma Update: Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers 99th House

TULSA, Okla. — Saturday, May 11, is Green Country Habitat for Humanity's 2024 Blitz Build, where the walls of six new homes will be raised simultaneously in one day.

The day is a collaboration between seven unique organizations, including two churches, two Oklahoma energy companies, a fencing company, and the Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers.

Positively Oklahoma introduced you to this group of retired volunteers earlier this year.

Co-founded by 92-year-old Bob Sanborn more than 30 years ago, the "Miracle Workers" will work on their 99th house at the 2024 Blitz Build.

"As an organization, we are working toward 600 homes, so when you think about it, the Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers have done over a sixth of all the homes that Green Country Habitat for Humanity has constructed, which is huge," Green Country Habitat for Humanity CEO Cameron Walker said,

The Volunteer group is planning on house number 100 later this year.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.