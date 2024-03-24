Positively Oklahoma Update: Street School Making History

TULSA, Okla. — With Spring in the air, Graduation season is right around the corner.

Street School says it will make history this year with the largest graduating class in school history: 52 Seniors!

We highlighted this school on its 50th anniversary in Positively Oklahoma last year.

Street School Marking a Milestone

Street School began as a grassroots effort in 1973 as a drop-in center near 3rd and Elgin, where Juniper is now located. The school moved to its current location on Yale and expanded in 2018.

Since its inception, the school reports that its alternative education program has served around 8,000 students.

At Street School, teens participate in high school academics with extras like art and field trips.

In addition, they receive intensive therapeutic counseling.

"Sometimes daily, sometimes weekly, sometimes three times a day. Whatever gets them through the day, " Clinical Director Jenny Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald is one of 11 licensed therapists at Street School.

"There's kind of a negative connotation with our students sometimes at Street School. And the truth is, the students are remarkable! They're amazing, bright, and fun," says Fitzgerald.

A fundraiser is underway to help Seniors with caps and gowns, senior photos, and other items. If you'd like to help with that fundraiser, click here.

To see our Positively Oklahoma story on Street School, click here.

