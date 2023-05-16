Street School Celebrates Major Milestone

TULSA, Okla. — High school graduation season is upon us, and Street School will be the first Tulsa Public School with seniors receiving diplomas.

Graduation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16th. This year's class also marks a special milestone for the school as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

"I feel really happy about my future," says Senior Wendolyne Alvarez. And for Alvarez, the future is bright, "I'm going to college!" she exclaims.

Like many students walking these halls, Alvarez has a comeback story. You see, she nearly dropped out of school a year ago.

"Before I came here, I was at rock bottom with depression. I have been clinically depressed for the past eight years, and coming here helped it a lot," explains Alvarez.

"Street School is a fantastic place where lives are transformed every single day," says Lori McGinnis-Madland, President and CEO of Street School.

McGinnis-Madland has witnessed transformations like Alvaraz's for decades. She tells 2 News Oklahoma anchor Julie Chin that many students here have experienced severe trauma.

"It's pretty amazing what some of them go through every day just to get to school. And when you know their stories, you have to maybe reflect on your own life to think would I have the gumption to be able to do that?" says McGuinnis-Madland.

Street School began as a grassroots effort 50 years ago in 1973 as a drop-in center near 3rd and Elgin, where Juniper is now located. The school moved to its current location on Yale and expanded in 2018. Since its inception, the school reports around 8,000 students have been served by its alternative education program. At Street School, teens participate in high school academics with all the extras like art and field trips.

In addition, they receive intensive therapeutic counseling.

"Sometimes daily, sometimes weekly, sometimes three times a day. Whatever gets them through the day," says Clinical Director Jenny Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is one of 11 licensed therapists at Street School.

"There's kind of a negative connotation with our students sometimes at Street School. And the truth is, the students are remarkable! They're amazing. They're bright. They're fun," says Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald would know; she's an alumna. "I first came to Street School when I had dropped out of high school in my freshman year. Life was really challenging for me, and we weren't able to function at home, and we know when it is hard to function at home, it's hard to function at school, so I found my way here when I was just 15 years old," says Fitzgerald.

Years later, she returned when the counselor who helped her retired.

"I call it coming home again," says Fitzgerald.

To a place where she and so many feel they finally fit in.

"I just think about the thousands of graduates and successful youth that we have produced in this community over these 50 years. Students who otherwise wouldn't have completed high school," says McGinnis-Madland.

Students like Alvarez, who dreams of becoming a doctor and is now looking forward to her graduation day.

"I was thinking of just dropping out of high school and not being here at all. I didn't even think I'd be alive to see my graduation. So walking the stage, I think that will be grand," says Alvarez.

Street school. A game changer, changing lives for a half-century now.

"Our life is better because we are in Street School!" says Alvarez.

Several ways to support Street School include stepping up as a mentor or donating. You can learn more here: https://www.streetschool.org/.

