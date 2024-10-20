POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA UPDATE: South Tulsa Skeletons scare up smiles

TULSA, Okla. — A South Tulsa family is scaring up another great year of Halloween decorations.

You may recall that 2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin first introduced you to Hailey Lada in Positively Oklahoma in 2022.

Halloween is Lada's favorite holiday, and the proof was the giant Tulsa State Fair Skeleton display she created, complete with a Golden Driller.

Hailey Lada

Last year, Lada made a Taylor Swift Eras Tour skeleton scene, among many others, and she's back at it again.

Lada and her "skeleton crew" have been working since the start of October. She changes them out each week.

So far, there has been a Skeleton Stunt Team and the "Rolling Bones" rock band.

You can check out the house at 5804 East 103rd Street in Tulsa. To learn more, check out our original story here.

