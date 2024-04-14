Positively Oklahoma Update: “Russell Crow” at Tulsa Botanic Garden

TULSA, Okla. — Here's an update about "Russell Crow" at Tulsa Botanic Garden. Back in August 2022, Positively Oklahoma told you about a phenomenon called crow gifting that's happening there.

A crow—nicknamed Russell—has taken an employee named Julie under his wing and leaves shiny gifts for her in exchange for peanuts.

The two have developed a fun friendship over the years.

Well, Russell is still at it. You can check out his latest gifts at the front desk. It's quite the treasure trove.

Lori Hutson with Tulsa Botanic Garden said, "He's also been bringing around his new mate, who staffers call Sheryl Crow." Hutson also tells us that Tulsa Botanic Garden now sells Crow plushies in its gift shop."

An unexpected gift of friendship at Tulsa Botanic Garden

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.