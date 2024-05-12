Positively Oklahoma Update: Mother's Day Surprise

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — Here's a Positively Oklahoma update with a Mother's Day twist.

In March 2023, Positively Oklahoma took you to the Ferrell family farm in Kellyville.

It was the site of a rare goat birth. Reba the doe had given birth to five baby goats.

Peyton Ferrell helped deliver them all one evening when she came home from work. And all the babies were boys.

She and her husband Bryce also happened to be expecting their first child, a boy.

Rare Baby Boom at a Kellyville Ranch

