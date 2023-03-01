Rare baby boom at Kellyville ranch

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — What's in the water? Many are asking that question after a Creek County ranch saw an incredibly rare baby boom last week.

"We're just a little old ranch in Kellyville," says Peyton Ferrell.

But what happened at Peyton and Bryce Ferrell's Ranch on an ordinary Monday evening is so extraordinary it has everyone talking.

"I've never seen anything like it. I mean, it's crazy to me," says Bryce Ferrell, a lifelong rancher.

The story begins when Peyton came home from work and found Reba, the goat in labor, in the corner of the pen. She knew the goat was due soon, but not quite this soon.

"When I first came home, there was one born. She was having them so quickly," recalls Peyton.

Peyton, who grew up on a ranch and has a degree in animal science from Oklahoma State University, had helped birth goats before. They're often born as twins, but she had never run into a delivery like this.

"Reba popped out a third one, and then a fourth one came out, and lo and behold, a fifth baby goat came. Which is one and 10,000 chances of ever happening," says Peyton.

In just an hour, a rare set of quintuplets was born!

"The Guinness Book of World Records is six. We were just shy of the record. But I'm fine with 5," says Peyton.

The Nigerian dwarf and pygmy goats are tiny, weighing around a pound or two—all baby boys.

Husband Bryce says, "A mess of cuteness- but boy, it's a handful for her."

Like most kids, they're sweet and playful at just a few days old and a lot of work.

"They cry a lot! They cry when they're hungry, sleepy, and can't get comfortable, so they cry a lot!" says Peyton.

Peyton cares for the kids like they are her babies. She helps mama Reba out by providing bottle feedings around the clock. Every two hours, the kids take 4 ounces.

She says, "Not everybody is hungry at once. Or some will nurse on her, and we'll bottle feed the others that aren't nursing."

And the Ferrell ranch baby boom didn't stop there.

"Ranching is always full of surprises!" exclaims Bryce.

A few days later, another set of twins was born to a different doe.

"As we were preparing the house for you guys to come over, Opal had two because, obviously, she wanted some of the limelight as well," laughs Peyton.

Opal's offspring are related to the quintuplets. They share the same dad.

With all these babies, we asked the Ferrells what's in the water over here? Peyton laughed, "That's just us. It's almost spring, so we will have plenty of calves and goats. And in the summertime, babies."

That includes a baby for Peyton and Bryce. The couple is expecting their first child in July.

"Twins do run in my husband's family, so that was a little nerve-wracking, but we confirmed there's just one... one little boy," says Peyton.

The timing couldn't be better for that lucky little boy. Thanks to this rare baby boom, he'll have a ranch full of "kids" to play with too.

One of the quintuplets passed away a few days after he was born, but Peyton tells us the rest of the herd is doing great.

With the number of goats unexpectedly doubling, the Ferrells say they will sell some when they feel the time is right.

