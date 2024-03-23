Positively Oklahoma Update: Hot Toast Music Company "Animals Among Us"

TULSA, Okla. — Symon Hajjar of Hot Toast Music Company is hosting his wildest show yet: the Animals Among Us Showcase.

The free event at Fulton Street Books is to launch his new children’s album and book.

It’s happening at 3 p.m. on March 23 and includes live animal experiences, a gallery walk, and a concert.

“I have been planning this for so long. I have never worked so hard on anything, and I want to share it with everyone in a very special way. There’s going to be a Possom, a giant Tortoise and full band show, ” said Hajjar.

The event is in collaboration with OK Aquarium, Oxley Nature Center, Global Gardens, OSU, Oklahoma Fish and Wildlife, Ponytails Parties, and others.

Positively Oklahoma featured Hajjar back in March of 2023 during a collaboration with a group of kindergartners from Monte Casino when they recorded a song about Tulsa at the Church Studio.

