Positively Oklahoma Update: Happy Heart Little Free Library Expanding

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — If you're looking for a new home for some of your children's gently used books, games, and puzzles, the Happy Heart Little Free Library will gladly take them.

You see, the little free library is expanding.

Positively Oklahoma first took you there in March of 2023.

Happy Heart Little Free Library

The little free library was started by a little boy with a complex heart condition.

His mom, Mariah Johnston, said, "He was born with complex congenital heart defects, so he's had about eight heart surgeries so far and 14 other heart procedures. So we collected a lot of books over his five years, and they've been very special to us, so I didn't want to just get rid of them in a normal way. I wanted them to have a meaning behind them."

So they created The Happy Heart Little Free Library.

She said, "It comes around to his heart is so special, and passing along the books makes my heart very happy."

Now, the Happy Heart Little Free Library is taking on a second high-traffic location, which will mean more kids will have access to books.

That's why it needs extra donations right now.

The books can be dropped off at any time at the original location, 1241 East Omaha Street, Apartment B6 in Broken Arrow. They need books for all ages and reading levels, puzzles, games, and activity kits.

Learn more on The Happy Heart Little Free Library's Facebook page here.

You can also learn more in our Positively Oklahoma story here.

