Positively Oklahoma: Broken Arrow apartment home to library with heart

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Little Elliott Johnston is a big-time reader.

"Reading makes me happy," exclaims Elliott.

At just five years old, his book collection, like his life story, is full of adventure.

"He was born with complex congenital heart defects, so he's had about eight heart surgeries so far and 14 other heart procedures," says his mom, Mariah Johnston.

He's stable and all smiles now, and thanks to lots of time in the hospital, reading has become a favorite pastime.

"So we collected a lot of books over his five years, and they've been very special to us, so I didn't want to just get rid of them in a normal way. I wanted them to have a meaning behind them," said Mariah.

So Mariah created The Happy Heart Little Free Library.

She says, "It comes around to his heart is so special, and passing along the books makes my heart very happy."

The library is on the second-floor porch of their Broken Arrow apartment.

"It's really cool to have a library!" exclaims Elliott.

You'll find children's books, teen titles, and popular adult picks here.

"What makes it special and different is that we don't require donations. If somebody needs a book, I want them to have it. Whether they have a book to share with the community or not," says Mariah.

And there's no need to return it.

"There's something special about having a book of your own that you get to keep forever," says Mariah.

You'll find at least 100 books on any day lining these shelves. They're restocked daily.

"Sometimes we'll hear a little rustle, and we know there are visitors, and I always look at my husband and son, and I say I think we have a visitor. I always get so excited!" says Mariah.

Here bookworms discover a diverse collection with choices that celebrate differences.

"March was Women's History Month, so I put books out by women and about famous women in history. For Black History Month, I featured Black authors. Ramadan just started, so I put my books out about Ramadan. I try to do those important things throughout the months and holidays," says Mariah.

Mariah also stocks an activity cart with puzzles and games. She supplies much of what you find here and relies on the kindness of strangers, too.

"Donations are always accepted. They can always be left by the door. We go through a ton of books. I especially always need diverse books," says Mariah.

Following The Happy Heart Little Free Library on Facebook is the easiest way to learn about new titles, community events, and even special giveaways.

"Around Christmas, I try to catalog all my books into a spreadsheet. I try to make it available for people to view on Facebook so they can see everything in my backstock and request as many books as they need for their kids. Then I will wrap them for them to pick up Christmas morning," says Mariah.

Since opening The Happy Heart Little Free Library in September of 2021, Mariah estimates she's given away more than 2500 books!

When 2 News Anchor Julie Chin asked Mariah if she ever dreamed the library would have grown like this, she answered, "Never. It's not typical for an apartment complex, so I didn't know if people would find me or even bother, but it's been amazing."

An amazing book nook, just like the little boy whose heart for reading inspired it all.

"It makes me happy to share books with friends," says Elliott.

Mariah adds one of the easiest ways to help her little free library is to like and share her posts-- by doing that, you're helping get books to those who may need them.

You can find the link for that and the address for the library here.

