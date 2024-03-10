Positively Oklahoma Update: Goode Academy of Irish Dance

TULSA, Okla. — We have something "Goode" in today's Positively Oklahoma update.

Students from The Goode Academy of Irish Dance are in high demand right now, with several performances all around town.

2 News featured the school in Positively Oklahoma in March of 2022.

Back then, owner KT Goode told us, "We are the only Irish dance school here in Tulsa and one of three in the state."

The dance academy’s mission is to provide quality instruction that promotes and preserves the tradition and culture of Irish dance.

The talented students have been performing at Irish Fest at the River West Festival Park this weekend and will perform again on Sunday, March 10, at 4:15.

They'll also be performing around town on Saint Patrick's Day weekend.

They'll be at Cabin Boy's Brewery this Saturday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. and Kilkenny’s Irish Pub on Sunday, March 17, at 3 p.m.

The Goode Academy of Irish Dance offers classes for children and adults.

Inspiring Generations of Irish Dancers

