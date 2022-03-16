Goode Academy inspiring generations of Irish dancers

TULSA, Okla. — If you're looking to learn a little Irish jig this St. Patrick's Day, then the luck of the Irish is on your side.

One of the few Irish Step Dancing teachers in the state is right here in Tulsa, and KT Goode has been inspiring generations of dancers.

Carolyn Vogler is one of her students. Carolyn started Irish Step Dancing 25 years ago.

"PBS was doing Riverdance, it was the first time I've ever seen it, and they were playing it over and over, and I thought, I don't know what that is, but I have to do it. And that's where it all started," said Carolyn Vogler.

She's been stepping strong ever since. In fact, last year, Carolyn competed at the North American Irish Dancing Championships and made history.

"It was the first time adults were able to go to nationals," says Vogler.

She's not the only family member with an Irish Step dancing first. You see, her teacher is also her daughter. KT Goode also inherited Mom's love of the dance.

"I was actually the first person from the state of Arkansas to qualify for the world championships, and I was lucky enough to get to go and attend the one in Glasgow," said Goode.

KT would move to Oklahoma and move on to teaching opening the Goode Academy of Irish Dance.

"We are the only Irish dance school here in Tulsa and one of three in the state," says KT.

The Academy offers several weekly classes. There's a hard shoe, soft shoe, and summer camp too.

"There's a lot of individuals paths that you can take, and some just do it for fun," says KT.

KT teaches all ages at every level, from experts to beginners.

You've got to be fast and focused in this sport. All that kicking and clicking takes practice; just ask 8-year-old Harper, a student here too.

"You work hard and do your best every day and have fun," says Harper.

Harper has danced here for five years and has a little bit of a leg up.

You see, she's KT's daughter and Carolyn's granddaughter, the family's next generation of Irish Step Dancer.

"So I get the privilege of teaching both my mom and daughter," says KT.

And both will compete at Nationals this year, with KT coaching them on. Three generations are sharing legacy and love through some really fancy footwork.

"You're dancing... and all of your family is dancing with you and it just feels really good," says Harper.

And what if Carolyn had never watched that PBS show that night?

"I would have missed out on a lot in life! You don't know life without Irish dance," says Carolyn.

The Goode Academy will be holding a performance at Cabin Boy's Brewery this Saturday, March 19th, at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the Goode Academy of Irish Dance, click here.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.