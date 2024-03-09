Positively Oklahoma Update: Golden Tickets for Teachers

MCALESTER, Okla. — Move over Willy Wonka.

Golden tickets are making an appearance in the Sooner State.

The Aeros Awards, honoring the top teachers in Eastern Oklahoma, started notifying finalists this past week, and they did so with golden tickets.

2 News' Julie Chin reported on the Aeros Awards of Excellence previously.

New Award Honors Educators

So far, seven of the twenty finalists have been notified for the Southeastern Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Many are from our viewing area. That list includes Andrew Hatch and Kelly Burmeier of McAlester Public Schools, Marcia Parker of Savanna Public School, and Tonya Venable of Eufaula School.

Ben Capers is the co-founder of the Aeros Project.

"We plan on handing out the remaining 13 golden tickets this week before Spring Break," Capers said. "We know that teachers work tirelessly for their students, and we are blessed with the opportunity to say thank you for their hard work."

The Aeros Southeastern Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony on April 4.

New this year, there will also be an award for the Northeast region on April 25. Golden tickets will be handed out after spring break.

2 News Oklahoma's Julie Chin will emcee both award ceremonies.

You can learn more about the awards here.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.