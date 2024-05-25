POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA UPDATE: Broken Arrow gets Funktified

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Remember the Broken Arrow house, which was so fabulous and funky that its Maximalist design went viral?

With several hand painted murals, over 200 disco balls, and DIY-inspired art, Sarah Lopp's home was unlike any other.

'Sarah’s Hippie House' in Broken Arrow goes viral

Now, Lopp has taken her style into Broken Arrow's Rose District with a new store called Funktified.

"It's a super funky home decor and gift store. You'll find things here you won't find anywhere else, and you'll find that special piece to take your decor to the next level, too," Lopp said.

Funktified's Grand Opening is Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 102 North Main Street in Broken Arrow.

There will be food trucks, live music, and free totes for the first 50 people who stop by.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.