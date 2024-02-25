Positively Oklahoma Update: Ameka and Her Magical Crown

A local author who published children's books celebrating black history has now premiered a made-in-Tulsa animated series.

Dr. Tamecca Rogers wrote, produced, and directed "Ameka and Her Magical Crown," which premiered at the Circle Cinema on Feb. 24.

It tells the story of a 12-year-old who discovers her voluminous hair is a magical crown and sets the stage for her whimsical adventures.

Dr Rogers tells 2News that the series is about representation and being your authentic self.

The series is now playing at the Circle Cinema as part of Black History Month.

You may recall in 2022, Positively Oklahoma featured Dr. Rogers and her son, Keith, when they released a series of books they wrote about black history.

You can learn more about them andsee that story here.

