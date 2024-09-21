POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Tulsa Third Grader Helps with National Literacy Month

TULSA, Okla. — A Holland Hall Third grader is working to get more books into the hands of kids for National Literacy Month this September.

Isabelle is a Sun-Maid Kid Ambassador and joined other kids around the nation helping the brand spread awareness by sharing her favorite book.

For every "like" she gets on this Facebook reel, one book will be donated to a Little Free Library. You can find the link here: https://fb.watch/uKDdpfU7eb/

The campaign runs until the end of the month.

