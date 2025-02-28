POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Tulsa Botanic Garden's new Florigami has Oklahoma roots

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Botanic Garden opens for the year on March 2, 2025, and while it's waiting for its 175,000 bulbs to bloom, a new exhibit is making its Oklahoma debut.

It's called Florigami In the Garden, and the man behind it has Oklahoma roots.

"I'm an artist, I'm a sculptor, I'm an Okie," said Kevin Box. The three combined have led to a homecoming for Box.

"I grew up in Bartlesville and spent 14 years there. That's where my formative years were spent," said Box.

Box is now an award-winning artist whose work has traveled the nation. He's returned to the Sooner State to plant his sculptures until the fall. 2 News caught up with him as he was installing the art. "You'll see galloping ponies, but you'll also see flowers, birds, deer, and more," said Box.

As it sounds, Florigami combines the ancient art of folding paper with nature. Box works with a team, including origami masters, to create massive, museum-quality metal displays.

"It's what's possible from a blank piece of paper. That's what really inspires me about all this work; regardless of what you're looking at, it's all coming from the same starting point," said Box.

There are 20 installations, from towering Tulips to the tiniest acorn. Box's favorite is called the Rose Kusadama, the Scents of Sincerity. "It's the most spectacular and complicated piece I've done. So it's super special to come back to Oklahoma and share this with my hometown," said Box.

Box is also debuting three new pieces, including one he calls The Stars of the Show.

The sculptures are hidden throughout all the gardens. There will be signage on each and an audio tour you can access on your phone.

Tulsa Botanic Garden CEO Chuck Lamson said, "For kids, there's a scavenger hunt challenging them to find all the sculptures and get some exercise. It'll be a great way to get some walking in through the garden and have some fun!"

Box said, "As these grasses come up and the flowers bloom, the work is going to change. You gotta come back over and over again throughout the season to see the work in all the different seasons."

Box hopes you enjoy it as much as he's enjoyed being back in the fold of his hometown. "I love Oklahoma!" said Box.

Florigami In the Garden will run through September 21, 2025. The exhibit is included with admission. You can learn more about hours, prices, and memberships here.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.