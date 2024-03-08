Positively Oklahoma: “They are our future!’: Free events planned to engage young gardeners

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's oldest garden club is looking to cultivate a new group of gardeners with Buds and Blooms nature exploration activities.

"Buds and Blooms is catching children at a very young, tender age, and teaching them what they can about growing, about where their food comes from, and about STEM activities," said Jane Crawford, Tulsa Garden Club Member.

The Tulsa Garden Club has deep roots. The active civic organization, which says it's Oklahoma's oldest garden club, has been 'growing strong' for 95 years. Tulsa Garden Club President Kathi Blazer said, "It is a long time for a club. The first pictures are women in hats having tea, and now you can see where we are; we're in the garden working and trying to teach children. We've evolved."

With 10 free children's events in the coming months, the Tulsa Garden Club hopes to have its largest kids' outreach in years.

"Starting them young is our future," said Butler.

8-year-old Hadassah Miller is here to soak it all in. "I'm so excited!" she said.

She's exploring everything in and around the Teaching Garden barn, which is teeming with treasures on this day.

"I colored the lifecycle of a frog and some dragonflies. I'm coloring a frog right here," said Miller.

Nearby, a family learns about bugs in the new Buds and Blooms reading corner.

Across the way, a young boy is creating a nature book. Meanwhile, Miller is getting a take-home lesson in seed germination.

"We're growing lima beans. And over here in a little greenhouse thing, you grow it in the bag," said Miller.

Outside, children flutter around a butterfly table. It's a big hit with everyone, big and small. These activities are a sample of the buzz around Buds and Blooms.

"They'll find anything from butterfly rings to planting a seed in a little pot made of grocery bags, watching that grow, and putting that in the ground. Digging in the dirt, actually feeling the dirt, they're sometimes quite nervous about the fact that at first, they don't want to get their hands dirty, but it's fun to watch what's going on in their brains," said Crawford.

The events will happen at Woodward Park and around town. The club says it's a collaborative effort. "We're working with the Garden Center, 4-H, the Home-Schoolers, Global Gardens, and the outdoor classroom at Mohawk Park," said Crawford.

And so far, the activities are making a splash. Just ask Miller, whose tiny green thumb is now itching for more. "I would like to grow Marigolds and peppers and have a mini farm or something!" said Miller.

Buds and Blooms will hold its springtime launch on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Teaching Garden.

You can learn more about the Tulsa Garden Club here.



The Tulsa Garden Club has also provided 2 News with this list of Buds and Blooms events below.



March 12: Springtime Launch, Teaching Garden

April 6: Showing for Tulsa! Design Specialty Flower Show, Garden Center

April 12-15: Springfest, Teaching Garden

April 22: Earth Day on the Hill, Chandler Park

April 26: Arbor Day, Arboretum at Woodward Park

May 4: Plant Pollinator Sale, Teaching Garden

May 11: Tulsa Heart & Soil, 73rd Annual Garden Tour

June 2-8: National Garden Week, Teaching Garden

July 13: Pond Plant Sale, Teaching Garden

