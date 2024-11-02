POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: The Hive home to a top esports team

TULSA, Okla. — It's estimated that over 190 million Americans play video games, which is one reason esports, or electronic sports, are growing.

"Esports is a competitive video gaming where one school goes against another, and whoever wins just wins," says Booker T. Washington High School Sophomore and overall esports Captain Beau Guthery.

Booker T. Washington High School is home to one of the top esports teams in the state, and Guthery told 2 News Anchor Julie Chin the sport is giving some teens a chance to participate on a team they love.

Guthery is the second in his family to play for the esports team at Booker T. "My brother was the original Overwatch Captain and really helped Mr. Thomas set up the program," he says.

Geography and Government teacher Brandon Thomas started the program in 2021 with eight players. "It's grown to between 95 and 100 players," said Thomas.

And it has had a lot of success. "Every single season, Booker T. has had at least one team finish in the top 5 of the state," said Thomas.

That's an impressive feat, considering the team was built from nothing.

"We have had no equipment for esports. All I've done is I've brought all of my own equipment from home. I've allowed the students to borrow my stuff to sharpen their skills and get better. This year, I decided that if we're going to finish in the top five, I'm ready to start finishing in the top one," said Thomas.

So Thomas applied for a grant through the Booker T. Foundation, and a full scholarship was granted. That paid for all the equipment that now fills the new esports lab.

"We have five new computer gaming stations, complete with a full gaming PC, monitor, and keyboard mouse. I also got an Xbox for the kids who don't use PCs," said Thomas.

Like any team, you'll find Varsity and Junior Varsity players. The students say esports teaches them teamwork, problem-solving, and sportsmanship. It's given Parker Barnard a chance to be a team captain.

" It's nice. I really enjoy working with everyone and being a part of it," said Barnard. Thomas adds, "Any student from any background can join esports, and their love of the game will bring them together. So, I have a lot of students who don't have many commonalities, but they find some of their best friends here because they can bond. And I think it's also a good landing spot for some students who might not feel like they have a spot. They know they can come to esports because this is where they belong."

It's a team proving to be a game-changer for the school.

"My hope for this team is that, above all else, they love and support each other. Whether it's win or lose, I want them to know that they will always be family and a team because they're some of the first people who started this program. They're setting a legacy for future Booker T. teammates that you've not just Hive esports, you're Hive family," said Thomas.

Thomas adds that the parents have been the biggest cheerleaders in the program, and that's one of the best things to see.

More than 170 colleges and universities offer esports scholarships, so for some, it's a way to help pay for higher education. You can learn more here.

