POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Sand Springs custodian's sweeping positivity

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs is home to many proud Sandites, but one young man's labor of love is taking kindness and cleanliness to the next level.

"My favorite thing to do here is clean the rugs and the hallways," said Paul Ferguson, or Mr. Paul as he's famously known at Limestone Technology Academy.

Mr. Paul dedicates his mornings five days a week to doing what he loves for a community he treasures. "I'm a Sandite through and through!" he said.

He started volunteering at the elementary school in September 2023. "When I finished going to school at Barnabus Prep College for adults with special needs and completed all five years," said Mr. Paul.

"He came to us seeking a volunteer opportunity, and he is intrigued by cleaning and organizing things," said Limestone Principal Terri Lee.

The students immediately took a shine to him. He knows most by name. "We kind of have this bond, this relationship. We always say hi to each other and stuff like that," said Hunter Hilligoss, a third grader.

Do you have something you think Julie Chin should look into? You can email her at Julie.Chin@kjrh.com.

Second Grader Addison McLaurin adds, "He's a good guy. He helps clean the school every day."

"And he does a good job at it, too!' said Finley Medina, a fifth grader.

Mr. Paul is one of two custodians at the school. Diana Blankenship has been at Limestone Technology Academy full-time for 17 years. She's in charge of cleaning the whole school and says she's grateful for Mr. Paul's help.

"I get to clean the hallways and the water fountains and sweep the porch," said Mr. Paul.

He also loves keeping order in the library. "That's one of my superpowers!" said Mr. Paul.

His work ethic works wonders with the students.

"Watching him teaches me you don't have to get paid for everything you do. He does it because he wants our school to be clean and good, and it makes me happy to know that he can do that stuff," said Medina.

Mr. Paul's connection to the kids, commitment to his work, and contagious positive attitude even earned him a Sandite Spirit Award.

"He's coming here every day free of change just to volunteer, so I nominated him for an award, and he was recognized at the board of education for that," said Principal Lee.

And if you ask Mr. Paul, he'll tell you each day is a win.

"It makes me feel cheerful and loved. It makes me feel both these ways as I clock in when I come here in the morning. And it gives me a special purpose," said Mr. Paul.

Because each morning is a chance to shine for a custodian who brings out the sparkle in all.

"It's just fun to be around him- he just brings a smile to your heart," said Principal Lee.

Mr. Paul's mom also works for the school district and helped get him the opportunity. She mentioned that October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and said his time at Limestone is the perfect fit for her son. Here's a link with more.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.