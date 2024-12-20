POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Route 66 Toy Museum is man's childhood dream

BRISTOW, Okla. — A new Route 66 Attraction in Bristow rivals Santa's Workshop. "It's magic!" said co-owner Bret Fadely.

With a twinkle in his eye, Bret spreads joy through toys at the Bristow Route 66 Toy Museum. "I just think people go back to the time when they were kids, and they really enjoy it," said Bret.

The walk down memory lane along the Mother Road is a dream more than 50 years in the making.

KJRH

"All my life, for years, I've collected toys. I just wanted to share and make people happy looking at toys," said Bret.

From antique and rusty to shiny and new, there are thousands of playthings to peruse.

"99% is my personal collection... and I have a lot more at home," said Bret.

You'll find everything from a famous green dinosaur to dolls to a dragster. "When the kids get in this, it's just amazing; there are a lot of photo ops in that," said Bret.

A small TG&Y truck is a museum favorite. "Everyone comes up and loves it," said Bret. There's a lot of love for some of Bell's Amusement Park pieces, too. The Museum has an airplane and pedal cars, which took some kids for a ride, including the Fadely's. Bret's wife Lanette Fadely says more pieces are coming from their home.

"I came home one day, and a bumper car from Bells was sitting in our front yard. I asked what I was going to do with that. And he said we, our daughter, probably rode it. I said yeah, she probably did, but I don't think we need it in our front yard. Ha, but it's going to go perfectly here," said Lanette.

KJRH

The Bristow Route 66 Toy Museum has the perfect mascot, too. "Howdy is something I have been drawing for at least 45 years. I don't know if Gusty had anything to do with it, but I've just drawn him. People know this drawing more than they know me," said Bret.

The Museum quietly opened in December 2023 and has continued to grow. It's open on Fridays and Saturdays, but Bret plans to explain the hours when he retires in 2025.

"The fact that he'll get to do this full-time is a dream come true," said Lanette.

Like a kid on Christmas morning, Bret can't wait. "People come in here, relax, and everybody is happy. I had somebody come in here who was unhappy and wouldn't let her kids do anything. Then she saw a little pink toy jeep—she had one as a kid—and she turned into a different person," said Bret. You see, The Museum is about more than collectibles; it's about connections.

"It's just been a joy to be here," said Bret.

And the man who runs it with all the toys isn't just a maker of holiday magic, but everyday magic.

"He's having a ball, and I love it," said Lanette.

Admission to The Bristow Route 66 Toy Museum is by donation. Bret updates the Museum's hours on its Facebook page here.

