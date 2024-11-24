POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Pulitzer Prize finalist wins the Helmerich Distinguished Author Award

Bestselling American author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist H. W. Brands is coming to Tulsa. He's the 2024 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award recipient which is given by the Tulsa City-County Library and Tulsa Library Trust. 2 News Anchor Julie Chin interviewed Dr. Brands to talk about his upcoming visit, how he got interested in American History and what he's working on next on 2 News Oklahoma Sunday Morning.

When asked if he's been to Tulsa before, Dr. Brands said, "I have. I came to Tulsa to speak to a group of teachers 5 or 6 years ago."

Dr. Brands will receive the Helmerich Award, which consists of a $40,000 cash prize and an engraved crystal book, at a black-tie gala in his honor on Friday, Dec. 6. He will give a free public presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, and speak about his life and works, answer questions and sign autographs. Both presentations will occur at Central Library, Fifth Street, and Denver Avenue.

An acclaimed historian and professor, Brands has written more than 30 books, co-authored or edited five others, and published dozens of articles and scores of reviews. Two of his biographies, The First American: The Life and Times of Benjamin Franklin and Traitor to His Class: The Privileged Life and Radical Presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, were finalists for the Pulitzer Prize.

For more information about the Distinguished Author Award, visit www.tulsalibrary.org/helmerichaward or call 918-549-7323.

