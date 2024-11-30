POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Poplin Brothers Christmas display ready to light up the night

COWETA, Okla. — Two Green Country brothers who have massive neighboring Christmas displays are once again making spirits bright!

You may recall, in 2023, 2 News anchor Julie Chin introduced us to The Poplin Brothers Christmas Lights and More display in Coweta.

One brother’s yard specializes in inflatables, the other brother's features blow molds.

They've changed the configuration for 2024 and added a few things. In fact, there are now 115 inflatables in one yard alone.

The free displays are now open for the season. This is a walk-through display, and it's weather-dependent, so you’ll want to check their Facebookpage for hours and nightly updates.

To check out the story behind the display, read Julie's Positively Oklahoma story on the brothers from last year.

