POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA: Life-changing art up for sale in Holiday Mart

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of one-of-a-kind local works of art will be up for sale on Dec. 7 in an annual event that has become a Tulsa Tradition.

Holiday Mart is an event that Paula Kempe looks forward to every year.

"It's my happy place!" says Kempe, a member at The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges.

Kempe told 2 News that you'll find her in The Center's art studio 5 days a week. Art has been part of Kempe's healing journey, discovered at The Center.

CEO Wendi Fralik said, "The Center provides opportunities for people with physical challenges to enhance the quality of their lives."

Kempe said it transformed her in many ways.

"In 2003, I had an Anoxic brain injury, which is a lack of oxygen to the brain, and I could not control my body. It just went everywhere," she said.

More than 20 years later, Paula credits her comeback to The Center.

"I had swum all my life, but my mind and my body were not friends when I first came here, and I couldn't swim anymore, so I went to aquatic therapy here. And I hope I don't cry. The aquatic therapist taught me how to swim, and I can swim now," said Kempe.

Like others, she's found hope in art at The Center, too.

The Center's Director of Programs and Volunteers, Margie Crossno, said, "They can work on movement in here, fine motor brain stimulation, and all of that creative expression that allows healing to improve and progress more quickly."

Inside the art studio, an entrepreneurial spirit soars as well. Members work all year preparing for Holiday Mart, an annual event where artist members can sell their works to the public.

"80% of the funds go into an art piece for an artist go directly to that artist, and that 20% goes back to the center to support our art program," said Fralick. Kempe said, "I'm going to use the money from Holiday Mart for Christmas presents for my family!"

The Hardesty Family Adaptive Sports Complex is where you'll find the art for sale. The artists will have tables where you can see their art on display and talk to them, too.

"Their artwork is amazing. It means a lot to them because they put a lot of their love into what they make here at The Center," said Fralick.

Crossno adds, "It's an opportunity for them to share their work, the stories behind it, and their skills."

Kempe says, "It means I'm a real artist! That feels wonderful!"

It's a chance for Kempe to leave her mark and give back to a place that's helped her get her life back.

"Mostly, The Center gives me purpose, I guess, and I need that. Everybody needs that," said Kempe.

Holiday Mart is Dec. 7 from 9 am -1 pm at The Hardesty Family Adaptive Sports Complex located on the campus of The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges at 1707 East 11th Street in Tulsa. It is free to attend.

You can learn more about the event and The Center here.

