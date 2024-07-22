Positively Oklahoma: Holland Hall kids kick off Olympic week going for the gold

TULSA, Okla. — Just days before the Paris Olympics, Olympic fever is underway on the campus of Holland Hall.

Campers there are already vying for bronze, silver, and gold with their version of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

"Let the games begin!" said Annie Wilsterman, head counselor of Holland Hall's Summer Olympic Games camp.

Inside the Primary School gymnasium is a pageantry of colors as young athletes gather for friendly competition with an age-old spin.

"I know I like to do a lot of sports, and I know the Olympics holds a lot of sports," said Mickey Murray, a fifth-grade camper.

Summer Olympic Games camp aims to provide fun and exercise and teach kids about the famous games.

"Some kids thought it would be fun to do Olympics as a camp. I grew up watching the Olympics, and I am super excited for them to start this week. So I wanted to share that spirit with our middle schoolers," said Wilsterman.

The camp combines Olympic traditions like the torch and opening ceremony with creative, modern twists.

"Each camper comes, and they are put in their team, and they had the opportunity this morning to make their own country," said Wilsterman.

And boy, did they enjoy picking names, creating flags, and choosing national anthems.

Eighth-grade camper Carolyn Ostroski said, "Our team is The Veggies, and our anthem is the Veggie Dance!"

A fifth-grade camper, Damien Gray, said, "I'm the No-name country!"

After the Opening Ceremony, the teams got to work and took on a heart-pounding obstacle course.

"It was fun! It was kind of hard to do the thing that you bounce the balls!" said Ostroski.

"I liked going through the tube thing!" said Murray.

The course is one of several activities the kids will tackle over the week.

"We have classic Olympic games like the long jump and relay. We're also going to do some of our spin, like a giant life-size, hungry hippo game!" said Wilsterman.

And you can't have the Olympics without podium presentations.

"It feels really good to win a medal," says Murray, whose team captured bronze in the obstacle course.

This camp is about more than collecting bronze, silver, or gold. "We really want them to have fun and just to take pride in a job well done," said Wilsterman.

And the new bonds created are another Olympic win.

"I hope I can make friends and have fun!" said Gray.

"I'm so excited for a great week," said Ostroski

This is the final week of Holland Hall's summer programming, but you can learn more about the camps they offer here.

Remember you can catch the Paris Olympics starting Friday, June 26, on 2 News Oklahoma.

Want positive news in your email every Friday? SIGN UP for our Positively Oklahoma newsletter.

For more Positively Oklahoma stories visit our website

Join our Positively Oklahoma Facebook group to submit your photos of great things you see across the state.